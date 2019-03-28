PACE President visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Wednesday, March 27.

The guest laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide martyrs with a minute of silence.

Maury Pasquier also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) to learn more about the exhibits and left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests.

The PACE President urged humanity to fight against hate, xenophobia and discrimination, which "lead to crimes, and they are against human life, rights and dignity."

Armenians throughout the world commemorate the Genocide on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.