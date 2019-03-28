Foreign Minister meeting OSCE envoys in Vienna
March 28, 2019 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is holding a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs - Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stefan Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US) - in Vienna, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan revealed.
Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also attending the meeting Thursday, March 28.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet in Vienna on Friday, the Armenian government revealed earlier.
