Tehran says U.S. "can't rob Iranians’ assets"
March 28, 2019 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says "the United States should know that it cannot rob Iranians from their assets by scattering lies," IRNA reports.
Bahram Qasemi made the remarks Wednesday, March 27 night in response to Luxemburg court act which rejects US anti-Iran claims over 9/11 incident.
“A Luxembourg court rejected a US request to compensate victims of the Twin Tower attacks by seizing assets from Iran, a country an American court has accused of involvement in the event that killed thousands,” Luxembourg Times reported.
“The rule of the US court used to repeal the immunity of the defendants, namely the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Central Bank of Iran, is not compatible with international law,” it added.
Speaking to reporters, Qasemi said after a complaint was filed by Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to this effect, Iranian Foreign Ministry and vice presidenct's office for legal affairs took huge efforts in international scales to safeguard Iranians’ rights which led to this success.
