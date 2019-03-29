Armenia sending humanitarian assistance to Iran

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will send humanitarian assistance to Iran, Emergency Situation Minister Feliks Tsolakyan told a cabinet meeting on Friday, March 29.

“Yesterday I met the Iranian ambassador. We decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran to help mend the damage that floods have caused there,” Tsolakyan said.

“We are arranging the issue with the Russian-Armenian humanitarian center which will also make a contribution. We are going to send technical equipment, vehicles, rescuers,” the minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had earlier said that Armenia is ready to support Iran as the country is suffering from flash flooding that has left at least 44 people dead and more than 47,000 injured.