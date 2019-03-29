Armenia sending humanitarian assistance to Iran
March 29, 2019 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will send humanitarian assistance to Iran, Emergency Situation Minister Feliks Tsolakyan told a cabinet meeting on Friday, March 29.
“Yesterday I met the Iranian ambassador. We decided to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran to help mend the damage that floods have caused there,” Tsolakyan said.
“We are arranging the issue with the Russian-Armenian humanitarian center which will also make a contribution. We are going to send technical equipment, vehicles, rescuers,” the minister said.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had earlier said that Armenia is ready to support Iran as the country is suffering from flash flooding that has left at least 44 people dead and more than 47,000 injured.
Top stories
Armenian servicemen prevented Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out engineering work and bring posts closer to the border.
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
11 companies will be participating in ITB Berlin tourism fair from March 6 to 9 to unveil the country’s tourism attractiveness.
Partner news
Latest news
Burbank community to commemorate Armenian Genocide on April 16 “The Armenian-American youth recognizes the importance in unifying to promote awareness,” said Christine Mkrtchyan
"Sex and the City" follow-up book, TV series in the works Candace Bushnell will write the script for the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer on the show.
Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in Vienna The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Obesity and alcohol linked to breast cancer in new study Maintaining a healthy weight and not consuming alcohol regularly could help prevent thousands of breast cancer cases