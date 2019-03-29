Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in Vienna
March 29, 2019 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The long-anticipated meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
The meeting is arranged by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is mandated to help the parties find a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.
According to initial plans, the meeting will last two hours.
