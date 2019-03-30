Chancellor: Austria ready to assist Armenia's reform program
March 30, 2019 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Vienna is ready to assist Yerevan in the implementation of its ambitious reform program, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, March 29.
Meeting in Vienna, the two discussed a number of issues related to cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats. Pashinyan and Kurz stressed the development of relations, including the political and economic components. They said it's necessary for the two governments to uphold the ongoing active dialogue in order to give fresh impetus to economic cooperation and boost trade turnover.
Welcoming the democratic developments taking place in Armenia, Kurz assured of his government’s readiness to assist Armenia with the implementation of its ambitious reform program. In this context, both sides stressed the importance of implementing the programs envisaged in the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the soonest possible ratification of CEPA by EU member states.
The two leaders took the opportunity to talk about the Vienna meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan.
