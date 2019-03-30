UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan summit in Vienna
March 30, 2019 - 14:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes the first meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Guterres' spokesperson said in a message on Friday, March 29.
The meeting was held in Vienna on 29 March 2019, under the auspices of the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the emphasis the leaders placed on creating an environment conducive to peace and on taking further steps towards successful negotiations. He also welcomes their recommitment to strengthening the ceasefire and addressing humanitarian issues, as well as continuing dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the conflict," the message from the UN said.
"The Secretary-General commends the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for their important mediation role and reiterates the full support of the United Nations for their continued efforts."
