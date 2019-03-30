Azerbaijan fired 1000 shots towards Karabakh troops in past week
March 30, 2019 - 14:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 170 ceasefire violations - as many as 1000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 24 to 30, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The OSCE Mission on Thursday, March 28 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
