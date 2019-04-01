IBM says interested in cooperation with Armenia
April 1, 2019 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - IBM is interested in cooperation with Armenia and is ready to consider joint projects, Iris Jeba, CEO of IBM in Russia and the CIS, told President Armen Sarkissian in Yerevan on Monday, April 1.
The two discussed prospects for cooperation between Armenia and the American multinational information technology.
The President said Armenia is interested in the development of information and digital technologies, particularly of artificial intelligence.
The country has all the conditions to become a leader in the tech scene, Sarkissian said, citing quality scientific and educational environment and its role as a bridge connecting the east and the west.
