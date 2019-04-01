Int’l economic conference brings together leading experts in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A two-day international economic conference on modeling of effective development of economy and politics kicked of at Kamar business center in Yerevan on Monday, April 1.

The forum aims to explore the prospects of sustainable and productive development of the economy through the prism of politics, economy and innovations, Ameriabank said in a statement.

European Union's Ambassador to Armenia, Head of the EU Delegation Piotr Switalski, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Aleksandr Yesayan and Eva Neher, Head of the EU-SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprises Development in Armenia) delivered remarks at the event.

Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan, representatives from the government and international organizations, experts and other guests were also attending the event on the first day.

The International Economic Forum is co-chaired by David Sahakyan, a leading researcher at the Theoretical Physics Department of the Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory, and Thomas Lux, Professor at the University of Kiel.

Lux is an adviser to the German government, also known for his predictions of economic development trends.

Throughout the two-day conference, the experts will discuss effective ways of developing the economy and submit a program to the government afterwards.

Leading entrepreneurial risks expert from Switzerland Didier Sornette will offer a lecture, while American physicist and systems scientist Yaneer Bar-Yam will join the forum through a video call.

University representatives, researchers and experts from Armenia, Russia, Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, China and the United States are participating in the event.

The International Economic Conference is organized by the Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory with the support of the Armenian Government, the UATE and SMEDA. Ameriabank is the partner of the International Economic Forum.

