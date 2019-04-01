Pashinyan, Putin discuss Vienna meeting over the phone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a phone call on Monday, April 1 briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on his recent meeting with Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev.

On 29 March, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held in Vienna their first meeting under the auspices of the cօ-chairs of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

Also, Pashinyan and Putin discussed issues concerning the Armenian-Russian relations, stressing the upcoming meeting of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission, set for April 4.

The two acknowledged the potential for the expansion of Armenian-Russian bilateral trade.

The leaders also exchanged ideas on cooperation and integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).