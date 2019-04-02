Armenian, Artsakh Presidents visit Talish

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) leader Bako Sahakyan on Monday, April 1 visited Talish, the village devastated as a result of the Four-Day War in April 2016.

Three years ago this day, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military offensive across the entire line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh. The clashes which began in the wee hours of April 2 in 2016, lasted four days and were later dubbed the Four-Day War or the April War.

The two Presidents laid a wreath at the village memorial complex and met servicemen and freedom fighters of the April War.

Issues on state and army building, the reconstruction of Talish were addressed in a warm and friendly atmosphere.