Armenian, Artsakh Presidents visit Talish
April 2, 2019 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) leader Bako Sahakyan on Monday, April 1 visited Talish, the village devastated as a result of the Four-Day War in April 2016.
Three years ago this day, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military offensive across the entire line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh. The clashes which began in the wee hours of April 2 in 2016, lasted four days and were later dubbed the Four-Day War or the April War.
The two Presidents laid a wreath at the village memorial complex and met servicemen and freedom fighters of the April War.
Issues on state and army building, the reconstruction of Talish were addressed in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
Top stories
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Pentagon halts F-35 equipment deliveries to Turkey US officials said the next shipment of training equipment and all subsequent shipments of F-35 materials have been cancelled.
Researchers discover how the brain fights off frightening memories "Extinction neurons" suppress fearful memories when they are activated or allow fearful memories to return when they are not.
Syrian army shoots down attack drone in northern Hama The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a militant attack drone over the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Drinking alcohol slows brain growth in adolescent monkeys Heavy drinking during the cusp of adulthood reduces the rate of brain growth in male and female rhesus monkeys.