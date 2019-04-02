Armenia PM defends Minister’s “new war – new territories” remarks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has defended Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s “new war – new territories” comments made before a group of local Armenians in New York last week.

Tonoyan had declared that the territories-for-peace formula will no longer exist, reformulating it as ‘new war – new territories.’ He also said Armenia was aiming to boost its offensive capabilities.

“Had Davit Tonoyan made different remarks, I would relieve him of his duties,” Pashinyan said as he visited Yerevan’s Yerablur military pantheon on the third anniversary of the Four-Day War.

“TWhat the Minister said was that should there be a new war, we must strive to win it.

“If a Defense Minister thinks otherwise, they should not be Defense Minister.

“This (the statement - Ed.) doesn’t undermine the peace process, quite the contrary, emphasizes the importance of a peaceful settlement process.”