Armenian Park reconfiguration of Abstract Sculpture set for April 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - The reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture at the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway will take place on Sunday, April 7, North End Waterfront reports.

Annually in early spring, the Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron made of steel and aluminum, is reconfigured, symbolic of all who pulled away from their country of origin and came to these Massachusetts shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways, contributing to the richness of American life and culture.

A crane will lift, pull apart and reconfigure the two halves of the split rhomboid dodecahedron to create a new sculptural shape.

Armenians throughout the world commemorate the Genocide on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.