Kim Kardashian googled Armenian names for baby number 4

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted during a visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, April 1 that she has recently been doing research on Armenian names as she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together.

Kim said she had been "googling Armenian boys' names", with Jimmy quipping: "Me too."

While Kardashian said she has been able to find anything, the host proposed naming the child Jerry as in Jerry Tarkanian, famed Armenian-American basketball coach. "That would be a nice name," he said.

But Kardashian revealed that she was considering to name her new child Rob in a tribute to her younger brother.

"Actually, I do have one name. I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, [after] my brother," Kim said.

"Then it's North, Saint, Chicago – Rob,' she said. 'It doesn't, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that's our one kind of name."

The Kardashians have Armenians roots. Their ancestors settled in the United States after fleeing Ottoman Empire just several years before the start of the Genocide.