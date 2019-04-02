Kim Kardashian googled Armenian names for baby number 4 (video)
April 2, 2019 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted during a visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, April 1 that she has recently been doing research on Armenian names as she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together.
Kim said she had been "googling Armenian boys' names", with Jimmy quipping: "Me too."
While Kardashian said she has been able to find anything, the host proposed naming the child Jerry as in Jerry Tarkanian, famed Armenian-American basketball coach. "That would be a nice name," he said.
But Kardashian revealed that she was considering to name her new child Rob in a tribute to her younger brother.
"Actually, I do have one name. I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, [after] my brother," Kim said.
"Then it's North, Saint, Chicago – Rob,' she said. 'It doesn't, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that's our one kind of name."
The Kardashians have Armenians roots. Their ancestors settled in the United States after fleeing Ottoman Empire just several years before the start of the Genocide.
Top stories
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Pentagon halts F-35 equipment deliveries to Turkey US officials said the next shipment of training equipment and all subsequent shipments of F-35 materials have been cancelled.
Researchers discover how the brain fights off frightening memories "Extinction neurons" suppress fearful memories when they are activated or allow fearful memories to return when they are not.
Syrian army shoots down attack drone in northern Hama The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a militant attack drone over the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Drinking alcohol slows brain growth in adolescent monkeys Heavy drinking during the cusp of adulthood reduces the rate of brain growth in male and female rhesus monkeys.