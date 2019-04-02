Armenia: PM reports on budget overperformance in Q1
April 2, 2019 - 14:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, April 2 met the chairman of the State Revenue Committee, David Ananyan.
In a Facebook post published immediately after the meeting, Pashinyan revealed that the budget collection plan for Q1 was overdone by AMD 11.4 billion.
According to him, Armenia’s reserve fund totals AMD 9.4 billion, which means that budget overperformance in the first three months of 2019 exceeded the reserve fund by AMD 2 billion.
In March 2019, 8․361 million more fiscal receipts were printed against the same period last year, and 20․71 million more receipts were issued in Q1, Pashinyan added.
