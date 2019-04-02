Azerbaijani President says war with Armenia not over
April 2, 2019 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that the meeting in Vienna on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict once again confirmed the format of the talks, Interfax.az reports.
On 29 March, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held in Vienna their first meeting under the auspices of the cօ-chairs of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
Aliyev said the war with Armenia is not over yet, "only its first stage is gone."
"We live in conditions of war. The war is not over yet," the Azerbaijani President said.
Aliyev said that "there are no changes in the position of Azerbaijan on the settlement of the conflict."
