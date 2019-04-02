Syrian army shoots down attack drone in northern Hama
April 2, 2019 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shot down a militant attack drone over the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Tuesday, April 2, Al-Masdar news says.
According to a report from the Tiger Forces, their Ali Taha Regiment shot down the militant attack drone before it could bomb the government’s positions in northern Hama.
The Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have used these attack drones in the past to target important installations like the Hmeimim Airbase in southwest Latakia.
However, since their first attack on the Hmeimim Airbase in late 2017, the Russian military has kept a close eye on these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that are launched from northwestern Hama and southwestern Idlib.
Typically, when the militants launch these type of drone attacks, the Syrian and Russian air forces respond with heavy airstrikes on the HTS and FSA launching zones.
