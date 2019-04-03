Belmont proclamation honors Armenian Genocide anniv.

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belmont Selectmen have unveiled a proclamation in honor of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide this month, Wicked Local Belmont reports.

There will be a commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Massachusetts State House in the House of Representatives Chamber on April 12. Belmont will be represented by Sen. William Brownsberger and State Rep. David Rogers.

Free bus transportation to the commemoration at the State House will be leaving from St. James and St. Stephen’s Armenian Churches in Watertown.

Armenians throughout the world commemorate the Genocide on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.