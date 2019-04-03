// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Belmont proclamation honors Armenian Genocide anniv.

Belmont proclamation honors Armenian Genocide anniv.
April 3, 2019 - 12:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belmont Selectmen have unveiled a proclamation in honor of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide this month, Wicked Local Belmont reports.

There will be a commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Massachusetts State House in the House of Representatives Chamber on April 12. Belmont will be represented by Sen. William Brownsberger and State Rep. David Rogers.

Free bus transportation to the commemoration at the State House will be leaving from St. James and St. Stephen’s Armenian Churches in Watertown.

Armenians throughout the world commemorate the Genocide on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Related links:
Wicked Local. Town of Belmont proclamation commemorates 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

 Top stories
Three years have passed since the Four-Day War in KarabakhThree years have passed since the Four-Day War in Karabakh
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in ViennaPashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in Vienna
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Armenian Gladys Berejiklian named first elected female Premier of NSWArmenian Gladys Berejiklian named first elected female Premier of NSW
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
Alabama recognizes Armenian GenocideAlabama recognizes Armenian Genocide
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Argentina at age 106
OSCE envoys call for "minimizing inflammatory rhetoric" over Karabakh
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room
Armenia shipped 15 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Alzheimer's diagnosis improved by brain scans Though there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, early diagnoses enable physicians to prescribe symptom-management therapies.
Gut bacteria can spur immune system to attack cancer Not all cases of cancer respond to treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors, and the drugs can also cause severe side effects.
Armenia tax revenues grew by 24% in Q1 In the first quarter of 2019, tax revenues grew by 24% against the same period last year to amount o AMD 296.5 billion.
Gegard Mousasi to defend middleweight title on June 22 Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, will defend his middleweight title against American Rafael Lovato Jr.