Belmont proclamation honors Armenian Genocide anniv.
April 3, 2019 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belmont Selectmen have unveiled a proclamation in honor of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide this month, Wicked Local Belmont reports.
There will be a commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Massachusetts State House in the House of Representatives Chamber on April 12. Belmont will be represented by Sen. William Brownsberger and State Rep. David Rogers.
Free bus transportation to the commemoration at the State House will be leaving from St. James and St. Stephen’s Armenian Churches in Watertown.
Armenians throughout the world commemorate the Genocide on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
