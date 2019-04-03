Armenian Foreign Minister travelling to Ethiopia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be traveling to Ethiopia for a three-day official visit.

During the visit, the top Armenian diplomat will meet Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, State Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Markos Tekle Rike and other officials.

Mnatsakanyan is also set to have meetings at the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The foreign policy chief will also meet representatives of the Ethiopia's Armenian community.