Gegard Mousasi to defend middleweight title on June 22

PanARMENIAN.Net - Bellator returns to London on June 22 with what promises to be the organisation's most anticipated show on these shores.

Gegard Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, will defend his middleweight title against American Rafael Lovato Jr and both men took to the stage at Leicester Square's ODEON Luxe theatre for a look ahead to their summer showdown.

Mousasi is one of the sport's most dangerous, complete fighters and arguably the jewel in Bellator's crown.

The main event in June will be a fascinating one. Mousasi is vastly experienced with 53 professional fights to his name.

He defends his belt against unbeaten jiu-jitsu phenom Lovato Jr, who remains unbeaten (9-0) but is comparatively green in MMA terms.

Mousasi heads in as heavy favourite and the Dutchman feels London is a home away from home:

"I always enjoy fighting in the UK, it’s close to home, my friends and family come to watch and I’ve had some good results fighting in Europe.

"But my opponent is confident, fighting for the belt. He has good jit-jitsu, I have good stand-up but I will be ready. I was getting submitted left and right this Saturday but 22nd of June I’ll be ready and that’s the most important thing."