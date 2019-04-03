Armenia aiming to boost tech cooperation with Ethiopia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Expansion of relations with the countries of the African continent, including Ethiopia, are amongArmenia's foreign policy priorities, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde on Wednesday, April 3.

Meeting in Addis Ababa, the two exchanged views on prospects of deepening and enriching bilateral agenda, citing, in particular, programs aimed at promoting cooperation on information technologies and digital agenda.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Armenia is ready to take practical steps to make most of the existing potential between Yerevan and Addis Ababa.

Also, the officials stressed the Armenian community’s role in Ethiopia’s social and political life as a bridge between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the Armenian foreign policy chief briefed the Ethiopian President on the current developments in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. They both agreed that the peaceful resolution of the conflict has no alternatives.

The top Armenian diplomat will also meet State Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Markos Tekle Rike and other officials, as well as representatives of the Ethiopia's Armenian community.

Mnatsakanyan is also set to have meetings at the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.