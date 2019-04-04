World premiere of "The Armenian Highland" book set for April 9
April 4, 2019 - 10:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Abril Bookstore in Glendale, Calif., will host the world premiere book launch for "The Armenian Highland" by author Matthew Karanian on April 9.
"The Armenian Highland" is a beautifully illustrated historical guide to the ancient homeland of the Armenians—lands that are commonly known today as Western Armenia or Historic Armenia.
This impressive 312-page volume provides a unique perspective on the Armenian past that has survived in Ani, Kars, and Western Armenia—all lands that are outside the borders of today’s modern Republic of Armenia.
Author Matthew Karanian brings these ancient Armenian lands alive through a masterful combination of story-telling, historic maps, and more than 200 photographs—both modern and ancient.
Karanian first signals to the reader his intent to resurrect the Armenian past through his use of the geographic term Armenian Highland as the title of the book.
For millennia, the Armenian Highland was recognized as the name of the vast highland plateau of Asia Minor—the homeland of the Armenians. The name was purged from most maps in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.
Karanian revives the name, just as he seeks to revive ancient Armenia. The result is a book that proudly showcases an Armenia that has rarely been seen since 1915.
Matthew Karanian is a second generation Armenian American who lives in Pasadena. He is a lawyer and the author of several books about Armenia.
‘The Armenian Highland’ will also be presented at California State University, Fresno at 7 pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Top stories
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian launches her first sunglasses line Kardashian is teaming up with Carolina Lemke to launch a 7-piece collection of ’90s, sci-fi inspired sunglasses.
Sleeping in airplane's windowless cargo cabin could be thing soon The "Cabin Concepts" award went to aircraft manufacturer Airbus, in cooperation with French company Safran.
Syrian army launches major attack in Latakia According to a military source in Latakia city, the Syrian army pounded Kabbani and its surrounding hilltops for over an