Armenia PM's wife urges Azerbaijani women to join her peace initiative
April 4, 2019 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The wife of the Armenian Prime Minister, Anna Hakobyan, in a speech in Congress has urged Azerbaijani women to join her "Women for Peace" initiative.
Hakobyan is paying a 17-day visit to the United States where she is set to hold a number of meetings with lawmakers, officials, civil society members and representatives of the Armenian community.
Following her husband Nikol Pashinyan’s appointment as Armenia’s Prime Minister, Hakobyan has become the Chairwoman of Board of Trustees of "My Step" and "City of Smile" charity foundations.
According to her, the “Women for Peace” initiative aims to unite women from all the sides of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to reject war and help save lives.
Hakobyan said in Washington that the ultimate goal of the initiative is to create a global network for establishing peace in Karabakh (Artsakh) and other hotspots around the world.
“As a woman and mother, I am confident that the most valuable thing in the world is human life,” she said in her speech.
“We call on women in Azerbaijan to join this initiative and send the message to decision-makers there."
