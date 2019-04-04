Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration to be held on Apr 28

PanARMENIAN.Net - This year’s 104th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in New York City will be held at Times Square on April 28, The Armenian Weekly reports.

The program will feature prominent politicians who tirelessly advocate for Genocide commemoration while championing the Republic of Armenia, in addition to human rights activists, academics and artists.

The commemoration will be led by the masters of ceremonies Armen McOmber, Esq. and Nvair Beylerian, who will guide the program as the Armenian Diaspora continues its unyielding efforts to remember, to honor and to educate the world about this catastrophic event in Armenian history that took place in 1915 and claimed the lives of almost 2 million Armenians—a piece of history that goes unrecognized to this day by the Turkish government.

Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident, who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square has honored the 1.5+ million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of the 1915 Genocide of the Armenians by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire. This internationally-recognized annual event draws thousands of Armenians and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion. The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian-American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators as well as high-ranking Armenian and non-Armenian clergy.