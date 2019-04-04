OSCE envoys propose meeting of Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have proposed arranging a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan tells PanARMENIAN.Net

While confirming that such a proposal is currently under discussion, Naghdalyan said the date and venue of the possible meeting will be revealed later on.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is attending the Azerbaijan-Europe Cooperation Council in Brussels. In a conversation with reporters Mammadyarov said the date of the meeting has already been agreed upon.