Germany set to ratify EU-Armenia deal on April 4 evening

April 4, 2019 - 18:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The German Bundestag will ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union on Thursday, April 4 evening, the Bundestag's official website says.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of Germany's Federal Parliament on Wednesday approved the agreement and offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.

The European Parliament, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.

