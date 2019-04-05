Germany ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
April 5, 2019 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The German Bundestag on Thursday, April 4 evening ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union.
The Foreign Affairs Committee of Germany's Federal Parliament had approved the agreement on Wednesday and offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
The European Parliament, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.
Top stories
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
The proclamation provides a glimpse into Alabama’s active participation in the Near East Relief’s efforts during the Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
42.6m-year-old fossil of four-legged whale discovered The giant 42.6m-year-old fossil, discovered in Peru, appears to have been adapted for a semi-aquatic lifestyle.
New way to better predict Alzheimer's progression discovered Researchers were able to better predict progression of the disease than with beta-amyloid PET imaging.
New research clarifies how brain perceives metaphors The new study in the looks at when, exactly, different regions of the brain activate in metaphor comprehension.
Armenia opens criminal case against Prime Minister's relative "This is a new Armenia, and no one with close ties to the Prime Minister can be above the law or have privileges," Pashinyan said.