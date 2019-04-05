Colorado designates April as "Genocide Awareness Month"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Colorado Governor Jared Polis has issue a proclamation designating April 2019 as “Genocide Awareness Month”, referencing the Armenian Genocide (among others),

The proclamation highlights the importance of genocide education, calling out perpetrators who are still denying their crimes against all of humanity, report the ANCA Colorado and ANCA Western Region.

On Wednesday, April 3, at the direction of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the month of April will be declared to be “Armenian History Month”.

Armenians throughout the world commemorate the Genocide on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.