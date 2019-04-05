Lawmaker: Italian Senate will review Armenian Genocide recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian lawmaker Maurizio Lupi has revealed that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is currently on the agenda of the Italian Senate.

Lupi was among the delegation of Italian parliamentarians who met the speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Friday, April 5.

Lupi said they followed the recent developments in Armenia and reassured that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Yerevan and Brussels is also included in the Senate’s agenda.

The European Parliament, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.