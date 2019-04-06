Artsakh President, Armenia General Staff Chief talk army building
April 6, 2019 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan hosted the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan on Friday, April 5.
Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were on the agenda.
Artsakh Defense Minister Karen Abrahamyan was present in the meeting.
