Karabakh frontline troops control contact line situation
April 6, 2019 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 250 ceasefire violations - as many as 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 31 to April 6, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Gladys Berejiklian has become the first elected female Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia, Armenia sending humanitarian aid to Iran flood survivors Humanitarian aid shipments will be delivered to the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the northern city of Rasht.
Kim Kardashian's next trip to Israel "in the works" Kardashian did not specify why she called off her visit to Israel in March just days before she was scheduled to arrive.
20 U.S. states file motion to block Trump border wall funding The states filed a lawsuit in February after Trump declared a national emergency to help build a border wall
Georgia should take UK's place in EU, President says “We are looking at this situation with the determination to get the most out of it,’’ Salome Zourabichvili said.