Armenia could host Horasis China Meeting in 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Horasis could convene its annual Horasis China Meeting in Armenia in 2020.

The issue was discussed at the meeting of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Frank-Jürgen Richter, chairman of Horasis, in Portugal.

Weighing in on areas suitable for cooperation, the two stressed the intention to organize one of the meetings of the center in Armenia.

The 2020 edition of the event, in particular, will be considered.

The Horasis China Meeting is a comprehensive platform for the CEOs of the world’s leading companies to actively engage with China and its leaders from both business and government. The event is the foremost annual gathering of Chinese business leaders and their global counterparts. The location of the meeting rotates annually, and has been held in Geneva/Switzerland (2005, 2006), Frankfurt/Germany (2007), Barcelona/Spain (2008), Lisbon/Portugal (2009), City of Luxembourg/Luxembourg (2010), Valencia/Spain (2011), Riga/Latvia (2012), The Hague/The Netherlands (2013), Lake Como/Italy (2014), Cascais/Portugal (2015), Interlaken/Switzerland (2016), Sheffield/United Kingdom (2017), Kyiv, Ukraine (2018), and will be held in Las Vegas/U.S. in 2019.