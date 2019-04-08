PACE spring session starts in Strasbourg
April 8, 2019 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Strasbourg hosts the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, according to the PACE website.
The delegates are to consider the budget crisis issue in the Council of Europe.
Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashynian will turn to the lawmakers with speeches.
Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights will deliver the annual report on her activity.
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland will answer the questions of parliamentarians.
PACE will also hold the debates on stopping hate speech and violent acts in sport and the role of political leaders in fighting these phenomena.
