Events marking Armenian Genocide anniv. in Australia get venues, dates

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee (AGCC) has announced the schedule of events organised to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Australia.

The National Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening in Sydney, will featuring as keynote speaker the Vice President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, Dr. Melanie O'Brien. The event will take place on April 24 at The Concourse in Chatswood.

The Melbourne Evening will feature keynote speaker, Dr. Donna Lee Frieze and is set to take place again on April 24 at Springvale Town Hall, Springvale.

The annual wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 104th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Adelaide will take place on Wednesday 24 April 2019 at the Migration Museum.

The Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Brisbane will take place on April 24. That same day,Holy Mass and Wreath Laying will be offered at Beauchamp Park, Willoughby.

On April 26,the Western Sydney Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening will take place at the Redgum Centre.

The Melbourne Armenian Genocide March for Justice will take place on the next day on April 27 from the VIC State Library.

The Sydney #MARCHFORJUSTICE will take place on April 28. It will begin at the Hyde Park Fountain in Sydney and end with a special program at First Fleet Park in Circular Quay.

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.