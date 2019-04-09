Metropolitan Opera keen to team up with Yerevan Opera Theatre
April 9, 2019 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artistic director of Armenia's Yerevan Opera Theatre Constantine Orbelian attended the Opera News Awards on April 7.
Orbelian will meet Peter Gelb, General Manager of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, on Tuesday, April 9, who has expressed a wish to establish cooperation between the Yerevan Opera Theater and the Metropolitan Opera.
In New York, Orbelian will be negotiating possible ballet tours to unveil the Armenian ballet art in the United States.
The director of the Yerevan Opera Theatre will also meet Director of Music Administration at the Metropolitan Opera John Fisher.
Orbelian will also discuss the possibility of launching cooperation with San Francisco Opera, placing special emphasis on Anoush opera, composed by Armen Tigranian.
