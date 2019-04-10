// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE conducts regular monitoring of Artsakh contact line

OSCE conducts regular monitoring of Artsakh contact line
April 10, 2019 - 17:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, April 10 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Yuri Dudchenko (Russia).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), and representative of the HLPG Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.

 Top stories
Armenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with AzerbaijanArmenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
Germany ratifies Armenia-EU agreementGermany ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Three years have passed since the Four-Day War in KarabakhThree years have passed since the Four-Day War in Karabakh
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in ViennaPashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in Vienna
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
OSCE envoys call for "minimizing inflammatory rhetoric" over Karabakh
Italy’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian Genocide
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room
Armenia shipped 15 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Astronomers take first ever image of a black hole Astronomers have taken the first ever image of a black hole, which is located in a distant galaxy.
ADA Aerospace launching drone production in Armenia Russian UAV manufacturer ADA Aerospace will open production of drones in Armenia, the company has revealed
Stem cell treatment of cancer enters clinical trial in U.S. With the advent of immunotherapy, researchers hoped to boost a person's immune system to fight and destroy tumors effectively.
5600 people die of cancer in Armenia each year Cancer prevalence grew by 27% from 2012, with 8389 new cases diagnosed in 2017, up by 6% against 2012.