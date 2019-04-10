OSCE conducts regular monitoring of Artsakh contact line
April 10, 2019 - 17:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, April 10 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Yuri Dudchenko (Russia).
From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), and representative of the HLPG Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by Foreign and Defense Ministry representatives.
5600 people die of cancer in Armenia each year Cancer prevalence grew by 27% from 2012, with 8389 new cases diagnosed in 2017, up by 6% against 2012.