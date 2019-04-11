Harry Nadjarian named Lebanon’s Honorary Consul General to Fresno

PanARMENIAN.Net - Well-known community activist, businessman and philanthropist Harry Nadjarian has been appointed Honorary Consul General of Lebanon in Fresno through a government order signed on March 29, Aztag Daily, Asbarez reports.

In addition to his myriad contributions to advance the Armenian-American community in the United States, especially the Western Region, Nadjarian has his own storied involvement in the Lebanese-American community, as well as many efforts he has spearheaded in Lebanon, including his efforts in the Armenian community in Lebanon.

Nadjarian was born in Beirut and immigrated to the United States in 1975 settling in California where he founded the Industrial Motor Power Corporation. Today, IMP Corporation is one of the largest privately owned industrial power equipment trading companies in the world. Headquartered in Burbank, the company supplies industrial generators and power plants. IMP provides substantial power resources within the United States, Africa, the Russian Federation, the Middle East, and South America.

Nadjarian has been an active member and supporter of the Armenian-American community for decades and has taken a leadership role in advancing educational programs and organizations all devoted to empowering young Armenians to further the Armenian Cause.

He has received the “Knight of Cilicia” Medal of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia. Last year he and his wife, Cheryl, sponsored “Armenian Statehood Reborn,” an academic conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian Independence and the establishment the First Republic of Armenia organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee. For more than a decade Harry and Cheryl Nadjarian have been devoted sponsors of Asbarez.

Nadjarian has also been a devoted supporter of Lebanon and the advancement of the Lebanese community in the United States. In 2014, Nadjarian received the Ray R. Irani “Pride of Heritage Award,” from the Lebanese American Foundation for his commitment and philanthropic efforts, as well as his civic leadership and unyielding dedication to the local Lebanese-American community. In 2017, through his leadership in AMIDEAST, he spearheaded a star-studded gala that helped raise $1 million benefit the youth in Lebanon wishing to pursue and education in the United States.

On April 2, Nadjarian was in Yerevan, where, along with a group of Diaspora businessmen, he met and consulted with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, presenting his with a program of vital investments in Armenia.

Nadjarian becomes the third Armenian to hold an honorary consular title. The other two are in Bangkok, Thailand and Toronto.