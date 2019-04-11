Macron's order sets April 24 as national day marking Genocide
April 11, 2019 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, April 10 signed the order on making April 24 a "national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide".
Meeting the Armenian community in early February, Macron announced such an intention as a way to honor a campaign promise he made from his election in 2017.
A special ceremony will thus be arranged in Paris every year on April 24.
Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
