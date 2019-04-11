Macron's order sets April 24 as national day marking Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, April 10 signed the order on making April 24 a "national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide".

Meeting the Armenian community in early February, Macron announced such an intention as a way to honor a campaign promise he made from his election in 2017.

A special ceremony will thus be arranged in Paris every year on April 24.

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.