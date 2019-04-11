// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Macron's order sets April 24 as national day marking Genocide

Macron's order sets April 24 as national day marking Genocide
April 11, 2019 - 13:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, April 10 signed the order on making April 24 a "national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide".

Meeting the Armenian community in early February, Macron announced such an intention as a way to honor a campaign promise he made from his election in 2017.

A special ceremony will thus be arranged in Paris every year on April 24.

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Related links:
Panorama.am. Մակրոնը ստորագրել է ապրիլի 24-ը Հայոց ցեղասպանության հիշատակման օր հաստատելու հրամանը
The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

 Top stories
Armenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with AzerbaijanArmenian PM, Defense Minister talk about peace with Azerbaijan
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
Germany ratifies Armenia-EU agreementGermany ratifies Armenia-EU agreement
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Three years have passed since the Four-Day War in KarabakhThree years have passed since the Four-Day War in Karabakh
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in ViennaPashinyan-Aliyev meeting underway in Vienna
The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has begun in Vienna.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
OSCE envoys call for "minimizing inflammatory rhetoric" over Karabakh
Italy’s Lazio region recognizes Armenian Genocide
Baku, Yerevan are friends: Armenian DJ spreads message at Boiler Room
Armenia shipped 15 million cubic meters of gas to Georgia in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Julian Assange arrested in London The Metropolitan Police said he had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Previously unknown species related to humans discovered Ancient bones and teeth found in the Philippines have led to the discovery of a previously unknown species related to humans.
Armenian refugee children's mother can return to Netherlands Howick told a children’s TV programme that he is "super happy" his mother can return to the Netherlands.
Sudan's army orchestrating the ousting of President after 30-year rule State media offered no further details, but government sources told Reuters that Bashir had stepped down.