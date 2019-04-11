PM: Armenia expects €70 million budget overperformance in 2019
April 11, 2019 - 14:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Thursday, April 11 that Armenia’s budget collection plan will be overdone by €70 million in 2019.
Pashinyan added that the amount make up 2.6% of budget revenues.
The Prime Minister revealed that the money will be spent on education and healthcare, road construction, and salaries.
