Former Azeri leader "negotiated conflict with Karabakh ex-President"
April 12, 2019 - 10:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Late Azerbaijani president Heydar Aliyev has at one point negotiated the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with then President of Karabakh Robert Kocharyan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Strasbourg on Thursday, April 11.
Pashinyan weighed in on the settlement process and maintained that the issue can’t be solved without Karabakh’s involvement.
In response to accusations of “occupying” Karabakh, the Armenian Premier said people who currently live in Karabakh, were born there, the same land where their ancestors lived for ages.
“How can you occupy the land you are living on and where your children are going to live one day?” Pashinyan said.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
