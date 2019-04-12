Armenia welcomes Italian parliament's Genocide motion
April 12, 2019 - 10:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia welcomes the decision adopted by Italy's Chamber of Deputies with regards to the Armenian Genocide, which reaffirms the country's commitments and obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, April 11.
"The decision adopted by the Parliament of Italy is yet another important input to the efforts of the international community to respect and restore the rights of the Armenian people who suffered the Genocide," the statement says.
"The act of raising of awareness of the Armenian Genocide by the Italian Parliament is an important message aimed at the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity."
The Lower House of Italy's parliament on Wednesday approved a motion calling on the Italian government to officially recognise the Armenian Genocide and raise the profile of the issue at the international level.
Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
The Italian Senate in 2020 approved a bill criminalizing the denial of genocides. It stipulates 3-year imprisonment and a fine.
Pashinyan said Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's threats of war with peace or, if necessary, peace enforcement.
The Foreign Affairs Committee had offered the parliament to adopt the law ratifying the document without amendments.
Azerbaijan initiated major military operations, making use of almost all the types of equipment it possessed in its arsenal.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Alcohol can have long-term effects on the brain: study A new study shows your brain could continue to get damaged for weeks after you put the bottle down.
Prince Harry, Oprah team up to make TV series about mental health Britain's Prince Harry is collaborating with Oprah Winfrey on a new television series tackling the issue of mental health.
Scientists find 129 "jumping genes" that drive cancer growth Scientists found that jumping genes are widespread in cancer and promote tumor growth by forcing cancer genes to remain switched on.
PM: Armenia expects €70 million budget overperformance in 2019 The Prime Minister revealed that the money will be spent on education and healthcare, road construction, and salaries.