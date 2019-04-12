Armenian Genocide commemorative billboards installed in Massachusetts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Peace of Art, Inc.continues its 2019 annual Armenian Genocide commemoration campaign in various Massachusetts cities in March and April with five digital billboards dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, honoring the memory of the innocent victims of all genocides, reminding the international community of the first genocide of the 20th century - the Armenian Genocide - as an irrefutable historical fact.

The theme of our campaign is "Never Forget", which is represented by an Armenian young boy’s face. The one side of his face is dark and gloomy referring to the wounded Armenia of 1915, stormed by the Ottoman Empire, and the other side of his face is flourishing and bright like Armenia in 2019.

"The teenager on the billboard, orphaned in 1915 and survived the genocide, is the same teenager who roamed the whole world being born on a foreign land, the same one who later liberated Artsakh and the same youngster who currently lives proudly in independent Armenia.

"In the soul of every Armenian, no matter where he lives in the homeland or abroad, will always live the same youngster that will never forget and never give up, demanding condemnation and redemption for impunity," in his speech underlined artist Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, the president and founder of "Peace of Art" organization.

Since 1996, Hejinian has been displaying the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Billboards. In 2003, Peace of Art Inc. began to sponsor the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Billboards. In 2015, Peace of Art Inc. launched its Armenian Genocide Centennial awareness billboard campaign under the name of “100 Billboards for 100 Years of Genocide,” in the U.S. and Canada to commemorate not only the victims of the Armenian Genocide but also the victims of all genocides ever occurred.

This year the billboards will remain on display until April 30, 2019.

Armenians commemorate the mass killings on April 24 because on that date in 1915 a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.