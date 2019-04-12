Armenia appoints new permanent UN representative in Geneva
April 12, 2019 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to appoint Andranik Hovhannisyan as Armenia’s United Nations permanent representative in Geneva.
Hovhannisyan previously served as an aide to the Armenian Foreign Minister.
Armenia’s permanent UN representative in New York is Mher Margaryan.
