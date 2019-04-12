Armenia appoints new permanent UN representative in Geneva

Russia "equips Syrian military with latest weapons" ahead of key offensive The Syrian army is currently training with the latest military equipment that has been provided by their Russian partners. The Syrian army is currently training with the latest military equipment that has been provided by their Russian partners.

Study finds fake smiling at work may lead to heavier drinking The study scrutinized the drinking habits of more than 1,500 people who work specifically with the public. The study scrutinized the drinking habits of more than 1,500 people who work specifically with the public.

Quitting smoking becomes easier with someone else: study "Quitting smoking can be a lonely endeavour," said study author Magda Lampridou, of Imperial College London. "Quitting smoking can be a lonely endeavour," said study author Magda Lampridou, of Imperial College London.