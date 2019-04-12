Study finds fake smiling at work may lead to heavier drinking
April 12, 2019 - 17:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Does fake smiling at your coworkers wear you down? It turns out, you’re not alone! A new study found that people who find themselves forcing a smile at work are more likely to drink heavily after hours, ABC News reports.
The study from researchers at Penn State and the University of Buffalo, scrutinized the drinking habits of more than 1,500 people who work specifically with the public, including food service workers, nurses, and teachers.
According to researchers, the more employees had to fake a smile or exaggerate happy emotions, or the opposite, suppressive negative ones like holding off on the eye rolls, the less likely they were able to control their alcohol intake once they punched out.
The researchers’ conclusion? Employers, take it easy on your employees.
Top stories
The Armenian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences over the deadly crash of a new Ethiopian Airlines plane.
The Board of the Harvard Law School Forum had to withdraw the invitation after finding out that Fein denies the Armenian Genocide.
Armen Sarkissian has asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he intends to run for president in 2020.
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia appoints new permanent UN representative in Geneva Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree to appoint Andranik Hovhannisyan Armenia’s UN permanent representative in Geneva.
Court orders police to assure Lydian free access to Armenia mine Lydian International Limited April 12 announced the Administrative Court of Armenia ruled in favor of Lydian.
Armenia to deploy more women in UN peacekeeping operations Armenia is taking measures to increase the number of women involved in international peacekeeping operations.
Kim Kardashian recommends Armenian cuisine in Vogue interview (video) Kardashian West has shared her love for Armenian food with Vogue during her and husband Kanye West’s 73 questions interview.