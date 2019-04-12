// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Study finds fake smiling at work may lead to heavier drinking

April 12, 2019 - 17:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Does fake smiling at your coworkers wear you down? It turns out, you’re not alone! A new study found that people who find themselves forcing a smile at work are more likely to drink heavily after hours, ABC News reports.

The study from researchers at Penn State and the University of Buffalo, scrutinized the drinking habits of more than 1,500 people who work specifically with the public, including food service workers, nurses, and teachers.

According to researchers, the more employees had to fake a smile or exaggerate happy emotions, or the opposite, suppressive negative ones like holding off on the eye rolls, the less likely they were able to control their alcohol intake once they punched out.

The researchers’ conclusion? Employers, take it easy on your employees.

