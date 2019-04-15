Hungary ratifies new Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hungary has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union back in 2017.

The lawmakers reached a unanimous decision to approve the deal for good on Monday, April 15.

The European Parliament, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have so far ratified the CEPA.

In 2012, Hungary extradited Azerbaijani military officer Ramil Safarov, who had killed Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in his sleep - to Azerbaijan, where the murderer was pardoned by President Ilham Aliyev.

Armenia severed ties with Hungary immediately. The two countries have had no diplomatic relations ever since.