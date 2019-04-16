// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

U.C. Berkeley to host international Armenian Genocide conference

April 16, 2019 - 14:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Studies department of the University of California, Berkeley will be hosting an international conference about the Armenian Genocide on Saturday, April 20. The conference will take place on campus, at Dwinelle Hall, and will include a lunch break, Asbarez reports.

The unusually broad focus of this conference aims at assessing various historiographical aspects of the Armenian Genocide and its aftermath. Since the extermination of the Armenians was a central event leading to the creation of modern Turkey, this conference will also deal with the ideological, political, and cultural continuities and discontinuities from the period of the Committee of Union and Progress to the present, insofar as they shed light on the Armenian Genocide and its denial by the Turkish State.

Instead of in-depth original research into narrow historical topics, the participants were asked to present academic “think pieces” reflecting on crucial issues.

The forum will be divided into three sessions, one in the morning and two in the afternoon, where speakers will reflect on their research.

The panel will be introduced by Dr. Stephan H. Astourian, director of the Armenian Studies program and Associate Adjunct Professor of the History department at U.C. Berkeley.

