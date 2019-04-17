Ara Güler exhibition will travel the world
April 17, 2019 - 14:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A special exhibition will introduce the works of talented Turkish-Armenian photographer and photojournalist Ara Güler, who passed away last year, to art lovers in major cities around the world, Daily Sabah reports.
As one of the top seven photographers in the world, Güler was awarded the title "Master of Leica." The works of the late photographer will be exhibited in London, Paris, Kyoto, New York, Rome and Mogadishu.
The first of the exhibitions organized by the presidency with the cooperation of Ara Güler Museum Archives and Research Center will open on National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23 at London Saatchi Gallery, one of the most important art centers in the U.K.
The exhibition will be composed of Güler's Istanbul photographs. There will be a selection of historical portraits, including those of Turkish minstrel Aşık Veysel, writer Nazım Hikmet, Picasso and Dali, with frames from Anatolia and around the world.
In the London exhibition, a special place will be allocated for the portraits of figures that influenced the history and art of Britain, such as Winston Churchill, Alfred Hitchcock and Bertrand Russell. Likewise, important figures of each society in the designated countries will be added to the exhibition's selection.
The Ara Güler Exhibition will be on display in important museums and galleries abroad and will sustain the memory of the master in the international art platform. At conferences to be held at the exhibition centers, the photography of Güler will be analyzed by professor Hasan Bülent Kahraman.
