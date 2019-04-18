Armenia improves press freedom rank by 19 notches: RSF
April 18, 2019 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has significantly improved the state of press freedom in the past year, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.
After the “velvet revolution," the country has jumped 19 places to 61st among 180 countries in the world rankings in 2019, RSF's annual World Press Freedom Index revealed on Thursday, April 18.
The “velvet revolution” has loosened the government’s grip on TV channels, the report says.
In April-May 2018, tens of thousands of Armenians took to the streets to demand the resignation of former authorities. In the wake of the civil disobedience campaign, then Prime Minister and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan resigned, while opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was ultimately elected the country’s new PM.
“The new media served as an echo chamber for the “velvet revolution” in the spring of 2018 that brought a former journalist to power. The media landscape is diverse but polarized and the editorial policies of the main TV channels coincide with the interests of their owners. In other words, journalistic independence and transparent media ownership continue to be major challenges,” RSF maintains.
“The new government must try to recover the opportunities that were lost in the transition to digital TV, which has paradoxically restricted the number of regional channels. Investigative journalism, which is flourishing online, is well placed to play a major role in a national offensive against corruption.”
Neighboring Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has plunged three notches to take the 166th spot, while Georgie comes in the 60th.
Top stories
Her speech angered the chairwoman of the human rights and social affairs committee, lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan.
Armenian servicemen prevented Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out engineering work and bring posts closer to the border.
Arman Tatoyan on March 18 visited the citizen of Azerbaijan who tried to illegally cross the border to Armenia.
Leila Adamyan has performed surgery to restore the reproductive function of the ovaries of a 36-year-old woman.
Partner news
Latest news
Congress Turkey Caucus co-chair honors Armenian Genocide victims The lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire to pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Chinese radar in Syria reportedly restored after Israeli attack The ISI satellite images showed the deployment of the Russian Iskander (SS-26) missile system to the Hmeimim Airbase
VivaCell-MTS unveils cost-efficient services through Cloud PBX solution Access to cloud PBX is being provided through Data and Internet channels (IP network) from anywhere inside Republic of Armenia.
New study links hearing loss to higher depression risk Researchers analyzed data from 35 previous studies with a total of 147,148 participants who were at least 60 years old.