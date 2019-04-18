George Lucas helped direct "Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere
April 18, 2019 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - George Lucas has stepped back from one of the world’s most popular franchises, but that hasn’t stopped him from jumping on another.
According to a 17-minute behind-the-scenes video that HBO released on YouTube, Lucas was hanging out on the "Game of Thrones" set while director David Nutter was directing the season 8 premiere. The former Star Wars director was sitting by Nutter’s side while they were filming a scene with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Nutter asked Lucas to speak to Harington and Clarke about their performances.
“No direction for you,” Lucas says to Harington at one point in the video. “I don’t really care about you. I don’t care what happens to you.”
In the video, "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff speaks about having Lucas visit the set, joking that when he first heard Lucas wanted to stop by, he thought they were being pranked. It was only after they realized that Lucas did, in fact, want to participate that the team “got really excited and then nervous because it’s George Lucas.”
“The first time I can remember telling stories was me as a kid meshing together these little stormtrooper dolls,” Benioff says in the video. “He’s the one who started our obsession with this kind of epic storytelling.”
Top stories
One of Turkey’s most prominent museums stages an expansive show of the late cinematic great’s artwork.
Toxicity was released on September 4, 2001 and entered the Billboard charts at Number 1 a week later.
This is Aurora’s fourth grant to the Matenadaran within the Humanitarian Initiative's Armenian Memory Act program.
The BAFTA awards were held on February 10. The full list of nominees with the winners is indicated in bold.
Partner news
Latest news
Congress Turkey Caucus co-chair honors Armenian Genocide victims The lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire to pay tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Chinese radar in Syria reportedly restored after Israeli attack The ISI satellite images showed the deployment of the Russian Iskander (SS-26) missile system to the Hmeimim Airbase
VivaCell-MTS unveils cost-efficient services through Cloud PBX solution Access to cloud PBX is being provided through Data and Internet channels (IP network) from anywhere inside Republic of Armenia.
New study links hearing loss to higher depression risk Researchers analyzed data from 35 previous studies with a total of 147,148 participants who were at least 60 years old.